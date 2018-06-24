× HPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot at a pool hall overnight in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a call in the 11500 block of Wilcrest after 4 a.m. when there were several people leaving the business.

When officers went inside, they found a man dead from multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators say it is unclear who shot the victim, but hope to find the answers after looking at surveillance video and interviewing possible witnesses.