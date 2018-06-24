× Man shot in the thigh when a someone opens fire in midtown

HOUSTON — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound while another man is in jail after an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Allegedly, two men were walking along Webster in midtown when a man walks up and shot at them around 3 a.m.

The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, but was later caught when a security guard followed him and stopped him when he tried to get in his car.

Houston police arrested the suspect and he faces aggravated assault charges.

According to police, the motive is unknown.