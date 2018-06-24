Texas Equusearch volunteers comb East Houston looking for missing mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The search for a missing Houston women gets more desperate.

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez, 29, is still missing and has not been seen since Thursday.

Her car was found early Friday morning and now volunteers from Texas EquuSearch are looking for any sign of her on the east side of Houston.

Maria's sister says that it's very unlike her to leave without notice especially since she has a 3 year-old daughter and her sister said that when Maria is not at work, she is with her daughter.

If you have any information on Maria Jimenez Rodriguez call Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.