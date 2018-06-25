$30,000 bond for man accused of assaulting constable deputy during traffic stop in north Houston

HOUSTON — Bond is set at $30,000 for a man accused of assaulting a constable deputy during a traffic stop over the weekend in north Houston.

Erik Cortez, 22, was pulled over by deputies Saturday in the 14100 block of Ella Boulevard. During the traffic stop, investigators said Cortez became irate as a deputy tried to detain him. The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

After a brief struggle, deputies were able to get the suspect into handcuffs.

Cortez is now charged with assault of a public servant.

As of Monday, the suspect is still behind bars at a Harris County jail.