5-year-old girl run over by truck at San Antonio SeaWorld identified

SAN ANTONIO(KSAT) – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 5-year-old girl run over by a truck in the parking lot of SeaWorld on Sunday night.

According to the medical examiner, Michaela Tirado of Aubrey, Texas, ran away from her parents from between parked vehicles around 8 p.m. and into the side of a pickup truck, reports KSAT.

A preliminary police report said Tirado hit the side of the vehicle and fell underneath the right rear tires, where she was run over. The driver of the truck stopped and attempted to help following the accident, police said.

Tirado was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner conducted an investigation and police said no charges are pending in the case.

Michelle Ramos, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department said its important to be aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure you grab your little ones because they do have a tendency to get away from you, especially in areas like this where there’s a high volume of traffic,” Ramos said.

