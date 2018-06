RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who suffers from dementia after he was reported missing Monday morning in the Richmond.

Werner August Klesel Jr, 60, was last seen leaving his home in the 21000 block of U.S. 59. He was reportedly wearing blue pajamas at the time.

Klesel is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

If you have any information or have seen Klesel, please call deputies at 281-341-4665.