Billboard battle being waged in Texas is sign of the times

AMARILLO, Texas - Everything's big in Texas, including the politics.

A billboard battle began in the Panhandle about a week ago when one went up about 30 miles from Amarillo. "Liberals — please continue on I-40 until you have left our great state of Texas."

It has since been taken down, but it did give birth to a rebuttal billboard further down the road. The new display reads, "Texas is for everyone — not for bigotry. Welcome y'all!"

An Amarillo man started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the more welcoming message. Roman Leal's campaign description calls for something that "represents the true, hospitable spirit of the great state of Texas."

It raised more than enough to keep the billboard up at least a month, and then some. If conservatives choose to create a come-back, commuters can just consider it a sign of the times!

