Chip and Joanna Gaines share first pic of new baby – and his name!

TEXAS – “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have shared the first photo of their newborn son:

In the post, Joanna revealed that little Crew came 2 1/2 weeks early.

She also shared an adorable picture of their four older children, outside the hospital delivery room door, excitedly waiting to meet the new little guy.

In early January, the couple announced they were expecting their fifth child. In March, they announced they were expecting a baby boy. Chip announced the birth on Saturday, June 23rd.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Crew joins big sisters, Ella and Emmie; and brothers, Drake and Duke.