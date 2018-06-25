HOUSTON — For some, it may be the Monday of all Mondays! There were plenty of shockingly unpleasant news out there that could put even the most positive person in a sour mood. Saturday and Sunday even given a name— dubbed a weekend of incivility.
Closing Comments: Weekend of Incivility
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Adult supervision required — most children’s drowning deaths are preventable!
-
Closing Comments: It’s Fri-yayyy! How about some viewer feedback?
-
-
Closing Comments: Let us not forget what Memorial Day is really about
-
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!
-
Closing Comments: Buy American
-
Closing Comments: Risky Riding and Driving
-
Closing Comments: Spring is in the air
-
-
Closing Comments: Oh, so that’s why it’s IHOb!
-
Closing Comments: Enough is enough! Time to step up our defenses to protect our children
-
Closing Comments: Let’s go Rockets!