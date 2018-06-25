Crosby man critically injured after crashing ATV into brick mailbox, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas — A Crosby man was hospitalized in serious condition after crashing an ATV into a brick mailbox over the weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of Adlong School Road near Highway 90 at 11:06 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a 50-year-old man was speeding down the road when he went slightly off the edge of the street and crashed into the mailbox. Deputies said the structure was completely toppled over and the ATV flipped upside down, trapping the rider underneath.

The ATV had to be lifted off him, deputies said.

The rider was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital with a severe head wound, investigators said.

His current condition is unknown.

The following images were taken at the scene: