Driver accused of trying to hit deputy during 30-mile chase across NW Houston 

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has filed assault of a public servant charges against a suspect arrested following a 30-mile chase across the northwest Houston area over the weekend. Investigators claim the suspect tried to run over an officer who was setting up spike strips in the road.

The constable’s office said Lamaar Foster, 43, was instructed to pull over Saturday in the 4800 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway but refused, resulting in a chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver struck a curb, and blew out both back tires of his vehicle, forcing the car to stop in the 23900 block of U.S. 290. According to officers, Foster refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and a canine was called in to bring the suspect into custody.

Foster was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into a Harris County jail.

He has been denied bond for charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault of a public servant, the constable’s office said.

It wasn’t revealed why the suspect may have refused to stop.