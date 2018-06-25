Four car theft suspects arrested after victim spots vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police arrested four alleged car thieves after one victim spotted his vehicle early Monday in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to a parking lot on Harwin Drive near Ranchester after being called by the owner around midnight. When officers arrived they found the victim’s car and a second stolen vehicle, a black Ford Crown Victoria. The suspects, including three men and a woman, were quickly taken into custody.

The police department said the car owner identified the suspects who have all been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.