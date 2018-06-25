Good Samaritans rescue dump truck driver after rollover crash on Beltway 8

HUMBLE, Texas — The driver of a dump truck is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash along Texas Beltway 8 in Humble over the weekend, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to N. Sam Houston Parkway near Lee Road about 10:05 p.m. Sunday

The driver was traveling eastbound on the highway when he was cut off by another vehicle. Investigators said the driver swerved to avoid the car and struck the curb that separates the freeway and an exit ramp. The dump truck went across the ramp and onto the feeder road, where it flipped over and landed on a nearby grassy area.

A security guard and other passersby stopped and helped the driver get out of the truck, investigators said.

The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle that cut the dump truck off kept driving, investigators said.