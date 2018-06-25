Harley-Davidson will move some production out of US after tariffs

This is a priceless "beautiful piece of folk art," according to Bob Sonderman, Director of the National Park Service's Museum Resource Center, or MRC, where this motorcycle, and 400,000 other mementos left at the Wall are kept. Sonderman describes the motorbike as "Harley-like" because, even though it is assembled of premium Harley-Davidson parts, it is not a factory-assembled Harley. It has been airbrushed with scenes from the Vietnam War and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The handle bar handles are designed in the patterns of Vietnam Conflict service ribbons.
A veterans group from Wisconsin hand-assembled the motorcycle, and rolled it down in front of the memorial in 1995. The collar of the vehicle's throat holds a series of reproduction dog tags from Wisconsin soldiers missing in action. As Sonderman points out, "the crank case and the gas tank don't have any oil in them. [The veterans group] knew if they did, we would not be able to bring it into [the MRC]. MRC staff members open up the suburban Washington, DC facility every Memorial Day weekend expressly for the Wisconsin veterans who assembled the motorcycle. "They generally like to come by and have a little time with the bike they created," said Sonderman. "It's a wonderful thing." (Paul Rosenberg)
(CNN Money) — Harley-Davidson is already taking a hit in the trade fight between President Trump and European allies.
The company is shifting some production of motorcycles for European customers out of the United States to avoid EU retaliatory tariffs.
The EU is imposing tariffs on $3.2 billion worth of American goods, including motorcycles, orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter, motorboats, cigarettes and denim. They are a response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.
For motorcycles, the EU is raising its 6% tariff to 31%. That will make each bike about $2,200 more expensive to export, Harley said. Harley is not raising prices for customers. The company said it will take a hit of $30 million to $45 million for the rest of this year.
Harley-Davidson’s stock fell 2% in premarket trading.