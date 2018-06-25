Harris County DA to retry Terry Thompson after case ends in mistrial 

HOUSTON — Terry Thompson will be tried again for homicide after the recent case against him ended in a mistrial. The Harris County resident is accused of using a deadly chokehold on a man in a Denny’s parking lot last summer in Crosby.

“In the wake of a deadlocked jury and mistrial, we’ve once again reviewed and considered the evidence in the death of John Hernandez. It has been determined that Terry Thompson will be tried again for homicide— allowing a jury of his peers to resolve this case,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement released Monday.

Coordination with the court to schedule a trial date is underway, prosecutors said.

CW39 Houston reached out to Thompson’s defense attorney, Scot Courtney, who was was surprised by the announcement. The attorney claims the jury was deadlocked 11-1 during the initial deliberations on the murder charge.

On Saturday, a judge declared the case a mistrial after a jury spent nearly 30 hours in deliberations. Jurors had three guilty options to weigh in on: murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. Of course, the jury was also given a fourth option of not guilty.

Because a decision could not be made, a mistrial was declared. A mistrial is treated as if the trial never happened, so that means both sides will have to start over.

No one is more upset than the family of John Hernandez.

I ask for peace in the community Thompson was not found guilty or not guilty. The system is flawed and we must also fight to change that in the long run. We still have to continue the fight. The most important thing is that we get #JusticeForJohn #LaLuchaSigue — Cesar Espinosa (@Cesar_Espinosa) June 24, 2018

Thompson’s wife, former Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, is accused of assisting in the killing and is scheduled for trial in October.