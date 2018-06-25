HOUSTON — It could soon be time to put those umbrellas away as this week's scattered showers start to fizzle away— but only for a moment! Monday is expected to be a mild and muggy night, but by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s— low hundreds in some places! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you the latest weather forecast.
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as temps return to low 100s
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
-
WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast
-
Thursday forecast: Do we really want rain to go away? Triple digit temps to soar in Houston area!
-
Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas
-
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday
-
Texans brace for heavy rainfall and potential cold front
-
The 2018 hurricane season could be as busy as the 2017 season
-
Monsoon rolls into the state with a stormy Saturday
-
-
Houston forecast: Protect yourself this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher!
-
Houston forecast: But of course! More hot and humid days ahead
-
Houston forecast: Another hot, humid day with no rain relief in sight