Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as temps return to low 100s

Posted 5:59 PM, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:01PM, June 25, 2018

HOUSTON — It could soon be time to put those umbrellas away as this week's scattered showers start to fizzle away— but only for a moment! Monday is expected to be a mild and muggy night, but by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s— low hundreds in some places! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you the latest weather forecast.