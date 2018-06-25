Houston restaurant owner, wife killed in Detroit plane crash that left couple’s son severely burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Dramatic video shows the fiery crash that took the life of a League City restaurant owner and his wife.

The Cessna 210 aircraft took off from Arkansas at 4:43 p.m. Sunday. It was due to land in Detroit at 7:37 p.m.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane flew by the tower at Detroit City Airport after reporting a landing gear issue, and the tower confirmed that the landing gear was not down. The pilot then asked for an area to land on the airport property and that was the last communication between air traffic control and the pilot.

On board was 54-year-old Greg Boaz, his wife, 48-year-old-Julie, and his son, 17-year-old Peyton.

Peyton is the sole survivor of the crash. Footage shows Peyton rolling out of the Cessna 210's door and running from the flames. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

He is currently in critical condition.

Greg Boaz is the owner of Lone Star Grill in Bacliff and Palapa Bar in Kemah.

On Facebook, both restaurants shared the devastating news. Lone Star announced they would be closing its doors Monday and resuming business on Tuesday. Both assured the public that the businesses would stay open, as Greg would have wanted.

The Federal Aviation Association and NTSB are investigating the crash. A preliminary report is expected by the end of the week or early next week, however a final report won't be ready for at least a year.