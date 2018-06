× Man fatally shot by officer during traffic stop in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas—The Galveston Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 5300 block of Avenue L around 3 a.m.

Officers pulled a vehicle over to conduct a routine traffic stop when the man driving the vehicle was shot, police said.

The events leading up to the shooting are not known at this time.