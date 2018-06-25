Man fatally shot while camping with two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALABASAS, Calif— Detectives on Friday investigated the shooting death of a man who had been camping with his daughters at the Malibu Creek State Park, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas at around 4:44 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, the agency said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Rodney Moore told KTLA the man was inside a tent with his two daughters, 2 and 4 years old, when he was shot. The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner described the victim as a man in his 30s, after sheriff's officials previously said he was in his 20s.

The girls, who did not sustain any injuries, were taken to a station to be interviewed by detectives, Moore said.

No other injuries were reported. Officials provided no further details.

The park was closed as authorities continued their investigation.

The popular camping and hiking site, which served as backdrop for "M*A*S*H*", encompasses 8,000 acres and extends across the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the park's website.

Park Superintendent Tony Hoffman said the relatively small camping area consists of about 63 campsites, each with a picnic table and fire ring.

Since the shooting occurred at the height of the summer season, the other sites were most likely occupied at the time of the fatal incident, he added.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.