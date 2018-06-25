Motorcyclist seriously injured after being thrown over retention wall along North Loop, investigators say

HOUSTON — A local motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing into a retaining wall Monday morning in northwest Houston.

The rider was exiting the North Loop at Highway 290 at 2:45 a.m. when he slammed on his breaks in an effort to avoid a slower-moving vehicle, according to investigators. The motorcycle crashed into a retaining wall and the rider was thrown from the bike. He reportedly went over the wall and landed on the other side.

The victim was taken to the hospital when first responders arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.

The following images were taken at the scene: