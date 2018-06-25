× Pedestrian dies from injuries 3 days after being struck by train in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Texas— A man died Sunday, three days after being struck by a freight train, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police have identified the victim as 66-year-old Ray Langle.

According to police, Langle was walking along the train tracks around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Highway 90A. Witnesses told police that they heard the train’s horn honk multiple times as it approached the bridge and observed Langle try to get out of the way, but it was too late.

Langle was flown by PHI Medical Transport to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday night.