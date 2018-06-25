× Richard Harrison — famously known as ‘Old Man’ on ‘Pawn Stars’ dies at 77

HOUSTON— TMZ announced that Richard Harrison — famously known as “Old Man” on “Pawn Stars” — has died.

”The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” his son Rick said Monday morning. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

A rep for History Channel told TMZ, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and ‘Pawn Stars’ family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor.”

Harrison is a Navy veteran and often talked about his military career on the show.