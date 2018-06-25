Two men arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, crashing into bayou in south Houston

HOUSTON— Two men were arrested Monday after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a bayou in south Houston.

Around 4:30 a.m. police attempted to stop a car driving along Telephone Road for traffic violations.

According to police, the driver sped away down Monroe Street and turned on Bryan Street, not knowing that it was a dead end.

The driver continued driving in hopes of finding a road and drove into the bayou.

The passenger exited the vehicle and led police on a short foot chase before being detained. The driver, who was trapped was eventually rescued, police said.