UH basketball’s Fertitta Center to open in December with Cougars taking on Oregon Ducks

HOUSTON - The University of Houston Men's Basketball team will open the $60 million Fertitta Center on Dec. 1 against Oregon.

The Houston Women's Basketball program will play its first game in the facility on Dec. 5, hosting Texas A&M.

The Fertitta Center will have a seating capacity of 7,100. The facility is set to include floor-level seating opposite the team benches for UH students.

The renovation of what was Hofheinz Pavilion was made possible through a $20 million donation from Tillman Fertitta, the Rockets owner and University of Houston System Board of Regents chairman.