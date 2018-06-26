Boy Scout from Cypress killed during weather-related accident at Georgia jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Ga. - A local boy scout was killed during a freak accident Monday afternoon in Georgia. The 14-year-old from Cypress fell victim to a tree that came crashing down on his tent during extremely heavy thunderstorms.

"There was severe blunt force trauma to his head and chest," explains Jeff Alexander from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are not releasing his name just yet, while they notify his family. "I cant even imagine what the scout leader and the rest of the troop is going through, let alone the parents who are that far away from their child."

Tragedy struck during the last week of a 4-week summer scout jamboree at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Covington, about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta. Dozens of scouts from all over the southeast region were at the 1,300-acre camp site when the storm swept through toppling about 60 trees during wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

"And the rain had started and I think they were making their way back to the tent," Alexander said. "He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together."

Sadly, only one boy would make it out alive.

We know the Boy Scout Motto is "be prepared," but nothing can prepare us for this.

