Closing Comments: Harley Davidson

Posted 6:13 PM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20PM, June 26, 2018

HOUSTON — What company comes to mind when you think of "American made?" Surely, Harley Davidson motorcycles is at the top of your list! It was recently announced the iconic manufacture and retailer is moving some of its production to facilities overseas, claiming the move is an "unintended consequence of the Trump Administration imposing tariffs on European steal and aluminum" earlier in the month. However, could there be more to it?