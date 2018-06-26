Coast Guard finds body of man who went missing after struck by wave in surf near Galveston
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search Tuesday morning for a missing man who was last seen wading in the surf at Rollover Bay near Galveston.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office that they recovered the body of the missing 33-year-old man approximately one mile on the beach from where he reportedly entered the water.
The search began Monday evening after watchstanders received a report from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of a man who disappeared after being hit by a wave while wading in the surf. His family members lost sight of him, and immediately called for help.
Involved in the search were:
- Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews
- Crystal Beach Fire Department
- Galveston County Police Department
- High Island Police Department volunteers