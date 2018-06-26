Critter News: FL woman gets monkey off her back, while a gator fights back— plus, a very rare porcupine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — What caused this 6-year-old pet monkey in Florida to go bananas at a Home Depot?

Well, it's hard to say for sure, but a Home Depot worker, Marilyn Howard, sure felt the monkey's wrath!

"She reached out to my hand. She was so sweet to start with," Howard shared.

But that didn't last long.

The little diaper-wearing pet went ape, even biting the woman on her arm and leaving her with a "monkey on her back!"

"And I had my hair up in a bum-bum, so she had a hold of my bum-bum, like that," Howard described.

That led to a clean up on aisle 5!

Observers think the sliding glass doors spooked the spider monkey named Spanky.

Eventually, Spanky found her way back to her owner.

Just remember, shoppers, uh, leave your monkey business outside the store!

Next up, when a Wisconsin goat named Elsa fell into a raging river, her friends called for help.

Luckily, a nearby bartender sprang into his canoe and rescued Elsa!

"I was against the wall, and the water kept pushing me," bartender Mike Soleska said. "I had the goat in one hand, and I didn't want to squish it."

Now she's back on dry land with her own flotation device, to boot!

That's one wet way to get your goat!

Up next...no, this is not a cuddly, furry little critter.

Actually, if you tried to pet it, you'd probably end up like a pin cushion!

That's because this is an extremely rare albino porcupine.

The albino condition only appears in 1 in every 10,000.

The woman who caught this one on camera says it almost stung her little dog.

Since a single porcupine can have up to 30,000 quills— uh, looks like he made his point!

Finally, a Florida alligator became a neighborhood guest who just did not wanna leave!

Take a look as authorities tried to take him away, the gator head butts a deputy, and actually knocks the officer out cold!

But the gator wasn't done.

The determined alligator thrusts his powerful tail around and swats another deputy!

Now the angry gator's back in the wild in a nearby pond, and hopefully— we won't see you later, gator!