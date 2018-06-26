Friends, colleagues remember League City restaurant owner Greg Boaz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Friends and colleagues are remembering League City restaurant owner and community leader Greg Boaz.

Shortly after learning about the tragic death of Boaz, employees at Palapa's Bar in Kemah showed up for their scheduled shift to open for the public in honor of their boss.

"We know that if Greg was here today, that this is what he would want. He would want the doors open, people in here having drinks, having cold beers, and celebrating life. He was a great guy. He was one of the first to pioneer 6th Street on Kemah [Boardwalk], and he's been a staple in the community for years," Walter Wilson of Palapa's Bar said.