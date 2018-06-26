× Health Department and radio station to offer free HIV, Hep C screenings, concert tickets on National HIV testing Day

HOUSTON— The Houston Health Department and 97.9 The Box will offer free HIV and hepatitis C tests on National HIV Testing Day.

“Knowing your HIV status is a vital step in taking control of your sexual health and life,” said Marlene McNeese, HHD’s bureau chief of HIV/STD and Viral Hepatitis Prevention. “When people are diagnosed, they have the opportunity to manage the virus with early intervention and treatment.”

The three-day screening event will kick-off Wednesday, Jun. 27 at the Walgreens located at 5200 Westheimer, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each day the first 100 participants will receive tickets to the annual Dub Car Show, on Jul. 15. Event participants will also receive education about Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP, a daily medication that reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90 percent.