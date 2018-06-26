HISD passes proposed budget just ahead of deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston ISD passed a $2 billion budget just ahead of the June 30 deadline, which is mandated by the Texas Education Agency.

The budget cut out $83 million in spending from schools and the district office.

HISD told NewsFix in a statement, "Every HISD school worked throughout the 2018 spring semester to identify where they could make cuts totaling $34 million dollars. Departments (based in the central office) also made cuts totaling $49 million. Thus, a total of $83 million was reduced from the 2018-19 budget to get it approved by the board. Since HISD is a decentralized school district, it is up to each school principal to determine what gets cut from the budget."

Executive Vice President Andrew Dewey of the Houston Federation of Teachers says increasing recapture payments are a major issue.

"HISD isn't just making these cuts because they feel like it," Dewey said. "We have to fund programs for students in other school districts as well. That's where these dollars we give back to the state go."

Dewey claims HISD sends out more money to the state than it receives. He says budget struggles will continue without reform in the Texas legislature.