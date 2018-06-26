× HPD: Man arrested after crashing into home in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A man was arrested Sunday after crashing into a home in north Houston, police said.

Police responded to the scene at 19100 block of Barry Lane and found the home extensively damaged.

The homeowners informed police that the suspect fled the scene in the same vehicle that crashed into the home. Police conducted a sweep of the area and found 21-year-old Bryan Gotay with debris from the crime scene still on his vehicle.

Gotay was arrested and charged failure to stop and give information.

His bond was set at $5,000.