MLB umpires gift patients Build-A-Bear plush animals at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — No strikes or outs called on this!

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital partnered with UMPS CARE charities to host a Build-A-Bear workshop inside the hospital for kids to create their own bear and meet with some of the umpires who are calling Tuesday night's Astros game against Toronto.

Since the program began in 2006, MLB umpires have hosted 144 children's hospital events and handed out more than 14,000 Build-A-Bears.

Now, when you're watching the game— go a little easy on the men in blue!