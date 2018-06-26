× Police release photo of man wanted for series of car burglaries, theft in Baytown area

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Baytown Police Department has released the photo of a serial burglar accused of stealing one vehicle and breaking into several others throughout Monday night.

Investigators said the suspicious man was caught on camera being dropped off by a tan car before stealing a 2006 purple Chevrolet Cobalt bearing a Texas License Plate number that read DCR-3461 .

The same man was captured on a series of other surveillance footage breaking into other vehicles in the area.

The man is believed to be armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about these crimes to contact the Baytown Police Department Auto Theft Division at 281-420-6632 or Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS. You can also text keyword “Baytown” plus the tip to 274637(CRIMES)/