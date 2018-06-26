× VIDEO: Two men on the run after armed robbery at north Houston Dollar General

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division have released surveillance footage of a robbery at a Dollar General in north Houston.

The video shows two men entering a Dollar General, located at 1420 Gulf Bank Road, around 6 p.m. on Apri. 23.

One of the suspects went behind the counter and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding cash from the registers and safe, while one of his accomplices guarded the doors, according to police.

When the clerk refused to access the safe the two suspects switch places and the second suspect can be seen leaning over the clerk and searching for more money. Eventually, the second suspect locates a hidden stash of money under a shelf and both suspects run out of the store and drive away in an old model pickup truck.

The first suspect is believed to be between 16 and 19 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was dressed in a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

The second suspect is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He is believed to be between 17 and 20 years old. He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org