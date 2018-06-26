WATCH: Local activists protest plans to open immigrant children detention center in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — The new Free Los Ninos Coalition, a collaboration of activists from several local groups, gathered Monday morning to protest plans for a immigrant children detention center in downtown Houston.

A warehouse on Emancipation Street, which previously housed Hurricane Harvey victims, is set to house kids up to 17 years old who are separated from their parents after crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Southwest Key, the company that now owns the building, has been met with intense opposition from local leaders including Mayor Sylvester Turner and U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee.

The mayor has asked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to deny Southwest Key a child care facility license.

Free Los Ninos Coalition comprises of members from the Brown Berets, FIEL, Houston Socialist Movement, Refuse Fascism, TEJAS, Workers World Party and several others. Following a press conference, coalition members will be making their way to Houston City Hall, according to organizers.