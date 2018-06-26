HOUSTON — It was a fairly dry Tuesday afternoon throughout the Houston area, but things could change as few popup showers try to make their way into town. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives you the latest weather forecast!
Weather Forecast: Mild temps overnight with possible popup showers Wednesday
-
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers fizzle out as high temps return
-
Houston forecast: Heavy showers pound the city, bringing us cooler temperatures
-
Houston forecast: More heavy rain possible Wednesday night, high temps expected Thursday
-
Houston forecast: Protect yourself this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher!
-
WEEKEND WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorms followed by cold front issued for Texas Coast
-
-
Thursday forecast: Do we really want rain to go away? Triple digit temps to soar in Houston area!
-
Houston forecast: Get ready, a storm may be heading your way
-
Tuesday weather: High pressure takes over, heat is on the rise
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
-
Watching the Gulf: Disturbance continues to form slowly, heavy rainfall still possible for Houston area
-
Watching the Gulf: Slow moving disturbance could become rainmaker for Houston area
-
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday