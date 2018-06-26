Woman allegedly hits, spits on deputy before trying to take another officer’s gun in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bond was denied for a suspect who refused to go down without a fight Monday after she was caught assaulting another woman in northwest Houston, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Chaylene Mathews, 30, is charged with assault of a public servant and disarming a police officer.

Investigators said a constable tried to quickly detain Mathews who was assaulting the victim when the officer arrived at the 9500 block of Tree Branch Drive in response to a disturbance call. The suspect is accused of hitting and spitting on the constable deputy several times, causing minor injuries.

Mathews was eventually detained once more officers arrived. Investigators said the constable deputies were forcing the suspect into a patrol car when she tried to take an officer’s gun out of its holster.

Once inside the vehicle, the suspect was taken to the Harris County jail.