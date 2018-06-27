Apologetic suspect told tellers recent divorce pushed him to rob bank in north Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who told tellers he’s going through a divorce and desperately needs the money, according to investigators.

The divorcee is accused of stealing money from a bank in the 2700 block of Fulton Street on the morning of Jan. 27. Investigators said the suspect waiting in the lobby until all the customers cleared the teller line. The suspect then handed the teller a note stating he was robbing the bank. Next, the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun tucked in his waistband.

The suspect is in his late 40s to mid 50s, between 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall and weighs 185 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a construction hat, a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.