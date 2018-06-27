DWI suspect caught after 20-mile police chase across northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested a DWI suspect who led officers on a 20 mile chase before crashing in northeast Houston, according to investigators.

Erick Amador, 31, is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Investigators said an officer signaled Amador to pull over in the 3500 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway but the suspect refused to stop. The suspect was eventually caught after crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier.

According to the constables office, Amador showed several signs of intoxication.

The suspect was arrested and booked into a Harris County jail, where he received no bond.