East Pittsburgh officer charged with criminal homicide in Antwon Rose shooting
(CNN)— East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, court records show. Rosfeld’s bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 6. The severity of the charge was not immediately clear. Under Pennsylvania law, criminal homicide includes murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
