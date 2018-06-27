× HCSO: Driver with unstrapped seat belt ejected from vehicle on East Freeway

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine whether alcohol played a role in the death of a woman who was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash around midnight on the East Freeway at Highway 330.

According to deputies, the woman, who has not been identified, lost control and slammed into a retaining wall.

“A small SUV Ford Escape was traveling down the main lanes [when] the driver lost control and failed to maintain a single lane and hit a retaining wall,” HCSO Sgt. S. Cheng said. “The driver apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.”

The passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt and helped to provide investigators with information at the scene, Cheng said.