Houston celebrity chef vacationing at Mexico resort shocked by n-word on restaurant bill

HOUSTON— The summer is here and vacationers from all over the world are flocking to Mexico for the hospitality and warm beaches.

Unfortunately for a group of Houstonians, their recent visit was not so hospitable.

The group, which was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Tulum Resort Hotel and Spa in Mexico, was shocked when the table received a bill that contained a racial slur.

A member of the group, celebrity chef Tiffani Janelle, shared a picture of the bill along with the details of what happened on Facebook.

According to the post, she and her friends had finished their lunch when the waitress asked them for clarification on splitting the bill. The waitress returned and presented them with the bill, which read “Yee Ni****.” The friends claim the waitress used the derogatory term to describe their table.

Janelle mentioned in the Facebook post that she was appalled after speaking with several of the managers and staff, neither of who was apologetic or seemed shocked by the incident.

“Personally for me, this was my first vacation since 2012. It was ruined. Because mentally, I had to return to how black people are treated in the US. I wish I could begin to explain that as much as I have struggled with the struggle, no one has actually CALLED ME A N****, to my face, until Monday,” Janelle said.