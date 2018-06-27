× HPD: Cat fight leads to brawl, fatal shooting between group of guys at Zollie Scales Park

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of one man at a park in southeast Houston Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Corder.

According to police, two women who had been feuding for days got into a fight at Zollie Scales Park. Following the fight, one of the women went to a nearby apartment complex to get her guy friends. The group returned to the park where a fight ensued between multiple parties. During the group fight, multiple people pulled out their guns and started shooting at each other, resulting in the shooting of two men, police said.

One of the men was taken to Ben Taub hospital where he later died.

Police learned of the second victim, who suffered two gunshot wounds, after he showed up at the hospital.

At this time, detectives aren’t sure who started shooting first, or who is considered a suspect if not everyone.