HPD: Man wanted, accused of trying to rob bank in Greenspoint

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in the Greenspoint area.

On May 14, the suspect entered a bank in the 200 block of W. West Greens Road at 5:47 p.m. Investigators said the man handed the teller a note demanding cash, but the employee hesitated and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid 30s between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a TCU baseball cap, white t-shirt and black shorts.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.