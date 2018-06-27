× Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with cancer

CNN— According to multiple sources, the patriarch of the famous Jackson family has died.

Family sources told TMZ that Joe passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in California.

Janet Jackson thanked her father while accepting an award over the weekend as reports swirl that he is seriously ill.

Variety reported last week that Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, was in the final stages of terminal cancer.

The younger Jackson paid tribute to her father as she received the Radio Disney Music Awards first-ever Impact Award.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable,” she said. “My father, my incredible father drove me to be the best I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence.”

A tweet from Joe Jackson’s official Twitter account caused more speculation about his health.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” the post read, accompanied by a photo of Jackson silhouetted during a sunset. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson’s granddaughter, Paris, tweeted about the tweet from her official account.

“This is a beautiful tweet,” she wrote. “Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.”

Michael Jackson’s 20-year-old daughter also thanked her followers for their support.

Earlier, she tweeted about her family.

“Blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do,” Paris Jackson tweeted.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Janet Jackson for comment.