HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is helping you get over the hump! From your forecast, to crazy police chase over three counties, to the brand new H-E-B opening, she's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
-
Richard Harrison — famously known as ‘Old Man’ on ‘Pawn Stars’ dies at 77
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Man fatally shot by officer during traffic stop in Galveston