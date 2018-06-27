× Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after causing crash that killed a woman and injured two others

HOUSTON — Mark Damon Charlot, 32, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly causing the fatal crash that killed a woman and injured two others Tuesday night.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 7400 block of Calhoun at the intersection of Pershing Street around 9:10 p.m.

According to police, Charlot was traveling down Calhoun Street in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Mazda 626 that was stopped at a stop sign at the Pershing Street intersection.

The driver of the car, who has been identified as Elva Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old and 10-year-old, who was in the car with Rodriguez was taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital with minor injuries.