× Mayor Turner announces new Office of Trade and International Affairs director

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday that Christopher Olson has been appointed as the new Office of Trade and International Affairs director.

Olsen served as the U.S. State Department foreign service officer since 2005 and worked as a U.S. Navy officer and business consultant prior to that. Olsen will serve as an international liaison, by attracting foreign trade to and from Houston and promoting bilateral relationships between city leaders and delegates from all over the world.

“Promoting Houston’s diplomatic and international business affairs is paramount to our vision of an ever more global and prosperous Houston,” Turner said. “We are fortunate to have Christopher Olson helping us toward that goal. His comprehensive expertise in global relations will be invaluable to the city.”

Olson replaces Matthew Shailer, who resigned last year.