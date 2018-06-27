Officials: Several people, mostly teens, injured in crash involving church van in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas — As many as 14 people were injured, some of who were hospitalized, after a church van crashed near FM 1764 and Century Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Texas City police and firefighters responded to a crash at 3:38 p.m. Investigators said a Nissan Altima ran a red light and crashed into the passenger.

The van riders were members of an out-of-state church group who ranged from ages 14 to 18 years old. Investigators said the van was a rental.

The injured were taken to different hospitals in the area, with most of their conditions reportedly as being non-life threatening and minor.